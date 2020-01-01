About this product

A spirit distilled from grains and hemp seed finished in oak barrels, the nose on this whiskey is surprisingly light and floral, suggestive of honeysuckle with hints of dried cherry. The palate has expected bourbon cues of vanilla, cinnamon and honey, but with a finish highlighted by the nutty-flavor characteristics of hemp seed. Have you ever had a bourbon made with a mash bill comprised of 75% corn, 15% rye and 10% ground hemp seed? We don't think so! But it’s the ground hemp seed that makes this Spirit so Revolutionary and it’s the ground hemp seed that makes 1420 BBN so special. Extremely smooth even at 92 proof, 1420 BBN is a superstar served neat and is the cause célèbre in the cocktail of your choice.