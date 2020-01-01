 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SoNo 1420 Hemped BBN Whiskey

by SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers

$39.99MSRP

$39.99MSRP

About this product

A spirit distilled from grains and hemp seed finished in oak barrels, the nose on this whiskey is surprisingly light and floral, suggestive of honeysuckle with hints of dried cherry.  The palate has expected bourbon cues of vanilla, cinnamon and honey, but with a finish highlighted by the nutty-flavor characteristics of hemp seed.  Have you ever had a bourbon made with a mash bill comprised of 75% corn, 15% rye and 10% ground hemp seed?  We don't think so!  But it’s the ground hemp seed that makes this Spirit so Revolutionary and it’s the ground hemp seed that makes 1420 BBN so special.  Extremely smooth even at 92 proof,  1420 BBN is a superstar served neat and is the cause célèbre in the cocktail of your choice.

About this brand

Craft distillery using hemp seeds and flowers to make whiskeys and gins plus handcrafted CBD Floaters designed to compliment every cocktail.