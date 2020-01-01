 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SoNo 1420 Hemped Rye Whiskey

by SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers

About this product

A spirit distilled from a one-of-its-kind mash bill of 75% rye, 15% corn and 10% ground hemp seed, this hearty whiskey exhibits pepper on the nose with wispy undertones of peach blossom honey.  On the palate, the characteristic bite of rye is soothed by the nutty smoothness of ground hemp seed while notes of cinnamon-honey subtly vie for attention.  The long, satisfying finish is highlighted by a medley of flavorful dried fruits inspired by marzipan with a nod to cherry.  Bottled at a stout 92 proof, this special spirit is sublime served neat while headlining in an Old Fashioned or Manhattan.

About this brand

Craft distillery using hemp seeds and flowers to make whiskeys and gins plus handcrafted CBD Floaters designed to compliment every cocktail.