  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. SoNo 1420 Sindica Bangtail Sativa Gin

SoNo 1420 Sindica Bangtail Sativa Gin

by SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers

$42.99MSRP

About this product

Infused with energizing, plant extracted terpenes: of course the sharp, stimulating pine of Pinene, the fresh citrusy Limonene and the woody sweetness of Linalool. On the nose a burst of bold, zesty spice immediately grabs your attention.  On the palate, the flavors emerge mild and crisp and then immediately build in intensity, climaxing in a botanically assertive explosion of golden citrus, black pepper and pine.  Hot, but without the roar expected at 114 proof, Sindica Bangtail Navy Strength Gin marvels served neat and demands attention in cocktails, both classic and contemporary.  Perfect for an energetic fun night on the town!

About this brand

Craft distillery using hemp seeds and flowers to make whiskeys and gins plus handcrafted CBD Floaters designed to compliment every cocktail.