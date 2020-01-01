 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. SoNo 1420 Sindica Midnight Indica Gin

SoNo 1420 Sindica Midnight Indica Gin

by SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers

$37.99MSRP

About this product

Sindica Midnight New American Gin rests in a class all its own. Infused with medley of tranquil, plant extracted terpenes including Myrcene, Linalool and Beta-Caryophyllene, the calming nose on this restful Gin provides hints of pine, caraway seeds and lavender.  The palette is soft and floral accentuated with welcomed notes of sweet lemon and pepper. As expected, juniper emerges to proclaim its presence but unselfishly shares the stage with cucumber, coriander and elderflower. The finish is just perfect, exceptionally long and dry, with light smokiness accented by a tinge of rose and bitter orange warmth.  Looking to relax at home after a long day of work and stress? Sindica Midnight is the perfect antidote.

About this brand

Craft distillery using hemp seeds and flowers to make whiskeys and gins plus handcrafted CBD Floaters designed to compliment every cocktail.