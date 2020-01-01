About this product

Sindica Midnight New American Gin rests in a class all its own. Infused with medley of tranquil, plant extracted terpenes including Myrcene, Linalool and Beta-Caryophyllene, the calming nose on this restful Gin provides hints of pine, caraway seeds and lavender. The palette is soft and floral accentuated with welcomed notes of sweet lemon and pepper. As expected, juniper emerges to proclaim its presence but unselfishly shares the stage with cucumber, coriander and elderflower. The finish is just perfect, exceptionally long and dry, with light smokiness accented by a tinge of rose and bitter orange warmth. Looking to relax at home after a long day of work and stress? Sindica Midnight is the perfect antidote.