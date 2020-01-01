 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SoNo 1420 Sindica Skysail Hybrid Gin

by SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers

Infused with a full, yet balanced, compliment of plant extracted terpenes including Pinene, Myrcene, Limonene and Linalool. The nose on this gin satisfies even the most discerning connoisseurs of classic dry Gins with juniper aromas paired with cardamom and coriander. On the palate, this Gin is a true marvel with an instant burst of complex, sweet orange and citrusy lemon followed by a floral-fruity wave of musky rose, lime zest and tart cranberry. Not to be out done, the finish is long and durable, with the perfect compliment of pepper and spice that reinvigorates the juniper in a speckled sea of orris root, licorice and earth. The perfect spirit for those looking for a balanced, full-body relaxation combined with gentle cerebral invigoration.

Craft distillery using hemp seeds and flowers to make whiskeys and gins plus handcrafted CBD Floaters designed to compliment every cocktail.