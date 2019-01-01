About this product

Sleep Formula* Insomnia sufferers and those trying to wean themselves from prescription sleep medications commonly turn to Valerian root for help falling asleep. It is believed that Valerian acts on the brain and the nervous system to achieve this effect. Valerian has a strong smell and taste that is so unpleasant that ingesting this supplement can be difficult. However, our Sleep Formula infuses our valerian root powder concentrate into our sweet and tasty Raw Honey & CBD formula. The result is a potent combination that is far more palatable than other forms of valerian supplements. Consumers also use valerian for a variety of other conditions, including: Headaches and stomach upset. Anxiety, stress, and restlessness. Attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) Depression. Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). Muscle and joint pain. Urinary tract infections (UTIs). Menopausal symptoms Menstrual disorders, including pain Convulsions, Mild Tremors, and Epilepsy. It is not certain whether valerian is effective in treating any medical condition. Medicinal use of this product has not been approved by the FDA. Dosage: Although there is no recommended dosage for Valerian root, some research suggests taking between 300 and 900 mg thirty minutes to two hours before bed. Each Raw Honey, Valerian & CBD straw contains 330 mg valerian root and 15 mg CBD. Consult your physician if you plan to take the supplement for longer than 30 days. Warnings: Do not use while driving a motor vehicle or operating machinery. Not intended for use by pregnant or lactating women. Not for use by persons under age 18. Do not take with alcohol, sedatives or other muscle relaxants. Other serious drug interactions may occur. If you are taking any medications or have any health conditions, please consult your doctor prior to use. Discontinue use and consult your doctor if adverse side effects occur. Keep out of the reach of children. Keep away from heat. *Statements regarding the Sleep Formula have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.