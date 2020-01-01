 Loading…

Indica

Gorilla Grip

Sonoran Roots

Gorilla Grip

About this product

Gorilla Grip by Sonoran Roots

About this brand

Cultivators and breeders of premium quality medical marijuana.

About this strain

Gorilla Grips

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Gorilla Grips by SinCity Seeds is a hard-hitting indica-dominant strain not meant for unseasoned cannabis consumers. Bred from the well-known Gorilla Glue #4 and SinCity’s own Blue Power stud, Gorilla Grips combines pungent aromas with potent effects. It offers a solid yield and an abundance of trichomes, making it ideal for hash production. This strain’s terpene profile is a mixture of fuel, pine, and sweet, dark fruit, resulting in a one-of-a-kind aroma. 

