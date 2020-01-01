Cough OG
by Grow West Cannabis Company
1 gram
$12.00
Pickup 22.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Gorilla Grip by Sonoran Roots
Gorilla Grips by SinCity Seeds is a hard-hitting indica-dominant strain not meant for unseasoned cannabis consumers. Bred from the well-known Gorilla Glue #4 and SinCity’s own Blue Power stud, Gorilla Grips combines pungent aromas with potent effects. It offers a solid yield and an abundance of trichomes, making it ideal for hash production. This strain’s terpene profile is a mixture of fuel, pine, and sweet, dark fruit, resulting in a one-of-a-kind aroma.
Be the first to review this product.