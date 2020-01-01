Cough OG
by Grow West Cannabis Company
1 gram
$12.00
Pickup 22.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Grateful Breath by Sonoran Roots
Coming from the Gage Green Group, Grateful Breath is a cross of OG Kush Breath and Joseph OG that instantly became a staple in their lineup. With frosty trichomes on light green (almost white) flowers, this strain produces dense kushy eye candy that puts out a gassy kush and sweet cookie terpene profile. Grateful Breath is an excellent choice for those who want some straight gas that will send you all the way to the couch.
Be the first to review this product.