Hybrid

Grateful Breath

by Sonoran Roots

Sonoran Roots Cannabis Flower Grateful Breath

About this product

Grateful Breath by Sonoran Roots

About this brand

Cultivators and breeders of premium quality medical marijuana.

About this strain

Grateful Breath

Grateful Breath
Terpenes
  1. Ocimene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Coming from the Gage Green Group, Grateful Breath is a cross of OG Kush Breath and Joseph OG that instantly became a staple in their lineup. With frosty trichomes on light green (almost white) flowers, this strain produces dense kushy eye candy that puts out a gassy kush and sweet cookie terpene profile. Grateful Breath is an excellent choice for those who want some straight gas that will send you all the way to the couch.

 

