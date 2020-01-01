 Loading…

Hybrid

High School Sweethearts

by Sonoran Roots

High School Sweethearts

About this product

High School Sweethearts by Sonoran Roots

About this brand

Sonoran Roots Logo
Cultivators and breeders of premium quality medical marijuana.

About this strain

High School Sweetheart

High School Sweetheart
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Gage Green Genetics, High School Sweetheart is a cross of Cherry Pie Kush and Grateful Breath. This hybrid grows large dense buds with big calyxes, boasting lots of resin perfect for hash production. High School Sweetheart offers pungent earthy aromas with fruity and gassy undertones. Its effects are light and energetic.

