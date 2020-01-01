Cough OG
by Grow West Cannabis Company
1 gram
$12.00
Pickup 22.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
High School Sweethearts by Sonoran Roots
Bred by Gage Green Genetics, High School Sweetheart is a cross of Cherry Pie Kush and Grateful Breath. This hybrid grows large dense buds with big calyxes, boasting lots of resin perfect for hash production. High School Sweetheart offers pungent earthy aromas with fruity and gassy undertones. Its effects are light and energetic.
Be the first to review this product.