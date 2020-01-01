 Loading…

Sativa

Inzane in the Membrane

by Sonoran Roots

Sonoran Roots Cannabis Flower Inzane in the Membrane

About this product

Inzane in the Membrane by Sonoran Roots

About this brand

Sonoran Roots Logo
Cultivators and breeders of premium quality medical marijuana.

About this strain

Inzane In The Membrane

Inzane In The Membrane
Terpenes
  Terpinolene
  Myrcene
  Limonene

Regarded as a high-yielding, potent powerhouse from Ethos Genetics, Inzane In The Membrane is a sativa with mysterious genetics. Frosty lime-green buds are covered in orange pistils and put off a loud lemon citrus aroma that blasts through the bag. Great for any connoisseur of cerebral highs, this strain will get you moving.

