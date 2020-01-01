 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Platinum Garlic
Indica

Platinum Garlic

by Sonoran Roots

Sonoran Roots Cannabis Flower Platinum Garlic

About this product

Platinum Garlic by Sonoran Roots

About this brand

Sonoran Roots Logo
Cultivators and breeders of premium quality medical marijuana.

About this strain

Garlic

Garlic
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Garlic Bud is a classic indica strain from the 90's, bred by The Seed Bank (now known as Sensi Seeds) using Afghani genetics. Its name is only loosely tied to Garlic Bud's aroma, which smells a lot more like tangy musk and spice than anything you'd throw in your stir fry. This pungent-smelling indica expresses a duality of effects: heavy body effects that crush insomnia and pain coupled with an invigorating cerebral buzz. A 7 or 8 week flowering time is all Garlic Bud needs to reach full maturation, finishing with sizeable yields.

