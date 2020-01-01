 Loading…

Hybrid

Sangria

by Sonoran Roots

Sonoran Roots Cannabis Flower Sangria

About this product

Sangria by Sonoran Roots

About this brand

Sonoran Roots Logo
Cultivators and breeders of premium quality medical marijuana.

About this strain

White Sangria

White Sangria

White Sangria is the functional indica-dominant hybrid cross of Tahoe Hydro OG and Gelato 45. This strain’s buds are bright green with facets of purple throughout and emanate an aroma of pine, citrus, and sweetness. The buzz is happy and uplifting while leaving the body cozy and collected. Its effects are perfect for patients seeking relief from depression, anxiety, and minor physical discomfort. However, with continued use, this strain can take on a semi-sedative quality and lead to more pervasive relaxation.   

