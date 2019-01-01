 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Soothe™ 500mg drops

Soothe™ 500mg drops

by soothe

Write a review
soothe Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Soothe™ 500mg drops
soothe Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Soothe™ 500mg drops
soothe Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Soothe™ 500mg drops
soothe Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Soothe™ 500mg drops
soothe Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Soothe™ 500mg drops

$55.00MSRP

About this product

Soothe™ drops utilize ultra-pure full spectrum CBD comprised of pressed hemp seed oil that is rich in essential fatty acids. soothe™ drops are great for anyone seeking to enhance their life and live to the fullest. - 500mg of Full Spectrum CBD - 1oz or 30mL of Whole Hemp Extract and Pressed Hemp (seed) Oil - Natural Mint Flavor - 1000 drops per container.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

soothe Logo
Soothe is a lifestyle CBD brand optimized for those seeking a natural enhancement to their everyday life by providing a pure, high quality and easy to use products.