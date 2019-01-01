About this product
Soothe™ drops utilize ultra-pure full spectrum CBD comprised of pressed hemp seed oil that is rich in essential fatty acids. soothe™ drops are great for anyone seeking to enhance their life and live to the fullest. - 500mg of Full Spectrum CBD - 1oz or 30mL of Whole Hemp Extract and Pressed Hemp (seed) Oil - Natural Mint Flavor - 1000 drops per container.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
soothe
Soothe is a lifestyle CBD brand optimized for those seeking a natural enhancement to their everyday life by providing a pure, high quality and easy to use products.