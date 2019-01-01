About this product

Soothe™ drops utilize ultra-pure full spectrum CBD comprised of pressed hemp seed oil that is rich in essential fatty acids. Soothe™ drops are great for anyone seeking to enhance their life and live to the fullest. - 750mg of Full Spectrum CBD - 1oz or 30mL of Whole Hemp Extract and Pressed Hemp (seed) Oil - Natural Mint Flavor - 1000 drops per container.