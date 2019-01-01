About this product

Add balance and empower your wellness journey with our plant-based blend of full-spectrum hemp extract. Each batch is third-party tested, ensuring the most potent and pure oil is left behind for your new favorite way to relax. How to use: Day or night, add to your favorite teas, smoothies, tonics, raw foods, or straight-up as an elixir for your new favorite daily self-care beauty mixer. Directions: Every body is different, we recommend starting with 1 serving (15 drops, 4.2 mgs) and building up from there what works best for you. 4.2 mgs per serving. Pure plant-based ingredients: Cannabinoid-rich CO2 Hemp Extract emulsified in organic, virgin hemp seed oil. Safe: Non-intoxicating and extracted using only the purist process with CO2 oil extraction Healthy: All natural, 100% whole-plant extracts for a potent daily wellness elixir Magical: A gift of liquid zen from nature to help our mind, body and soul