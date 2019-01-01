 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Hemp CBD Elixir (60mL)

Hemp CBD Elixir (60mL)

by Soul Addict

Add balance and empower your wellness journey with our plant-based blend of full-spectrum hemp extract. Each batch is third-party tested, ensuring the most potent and pure oil is left behind for your new favorite way to relax. How to use: Day or night, add to your favorite teas, smoothies, tonics, raw foods, or straight-up as an elixir for your new favorite daily self-care beauty mixer. Directions: Every body is different, we recommend starting with 1 serving (15 drops, 4.2 mgs) and building up from there what works best for you. 4.2 mgs per serving. Pure plant-based ingredients: Cannabinoid-rich CO2 Hemp Extract emulsified in organic, virgin hemp seed oil. Safe: Non-intoxicating and extracted using only the purist process with CO2 oil extraction Healthy: All natural, 100% whole-plant extracts for a potent daily wellness elixir Magical: A gift of liquid zen from nature to help our mind, body and soul

About this brand

Our elixirs are created from the wonder-food plant-based power of hemp extract for emotional balance, wellness, and beauty. Our full-spectrum hemp elixirs are for those seeking a calm-enhancing + antioxidant mixer that can be taken daily, day or night, for total self-care and relaxation. One of nature’s most magical plants, in a bottle.