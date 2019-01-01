About this product
This small batch, dark chocolate is the perfect way to add calm to your daily wellness ritual. It's your chocolate, with benefits. How to use: Day or night, add to your favorite teas, smoothies, tonics, raw foods, or take 1 tsp. a day straight from the jar.
About this brand
Soul Addict
Our elixirs are created from the wonder-food plant-based power of hemp extract for emotional balance, wellness, and beauty. Our full-spectrum hemp elixirs are for those seeking a calm-enhancing + antioxidant mixer that can be taken daily, day or night, for total self-care and relaxation. One of nature’s most magical plants, in a bottle.