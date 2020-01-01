 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Bath Bombs

by Soul CBD

Soul CBD Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Bath Bombs
$9.99MSRP

About this product

Each CBD bath bomb is sold individually and contains 35mg of CBD Isolate. Our CBD Bath Bombs are the perfect combination of essential oils & salts to maximize results.* We carefully selected each oil and salt combination to support your given needs and desired results.* Whether you are looking for a pain relief CBD bath bomb or a bath bomb to help with overall mental clarity, we have the mix for you.*

About this brand

Soul CBD Logo
Changing the game for anxiety, sleep & pain.