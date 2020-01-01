 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Extra Strength Pain Cream

Extra Strength Pain Cream

by Soul CBD

Write a review
Soul CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Extra Strength Pain Cream
Soul CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Extra Strength Pain Cream

$64.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This new specially formulated blend is the strongest topical cream Soul has made to date! Created for professional athletes, weekend warriors and everyone in between. Our formulation has a powerful menthol effect that helps alleviate fatigued muscles and joints. This product has a strong menthol scent, similar to Tiger Balm or BENGAY.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Soul CBD Logo
Changing the game for anxiety, sleep & pain.