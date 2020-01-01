 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Aloha

by Soulshine Cannabis

About this product

Aloha is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that leaves users with an upbeat, energetic buzz and may also be helpful in treating pain such as migraines. Aloha's flowers will be large and fluffy, with plenty of room for white wispy hairs and sparkling crystals. The aroma of this strain is that of grass and citrus for a fresh experience that may have you thinking of your next island getaway. Its sativa effects can be a little much for some users, so those who are looking for less mental stimulation should be warned.

About this strain

Aloha is a sativa strain that leaves users with an upbeat, energetic buzz and may also be helpful in treating pain such as migraines. Aloha’s flowers will be large and fluffy, with plenty of room for white wispy hairs and sparkling crystals. The aroma of this strain is that of grass and citrus for a fresh experience that may have you thinking of your next island getaway. Its sativa effects can be a little much for some users, so those who are looking for less mental stimulation should be warned.

About this brand

Soulshine Cannabis is an indoor grow based out of Renton, WA. We set out to be a socially conscious cannabis company from the very beginning. After figuring out our logo, box design, and what our brand meant to us, it was important to focus on the packaging. It needed to be compostable, recyclable, and non-wasteful, while being unique, efficient, and something we would be proud to see in our retail partners stores.