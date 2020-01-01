 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Black Domina Live Resin Sugar Wax 1g
Indica

Black Domina Live Resin Sugar Wax 1g

by Soulshine Cannabis

Black Domina Live Resin Sugar Wax 1g

Working with four prime examples of Cannabis Afghanica led Sensi Seeds to blend the world's finest indica genetics into a rapid-flowering, crystal-coated hybrid: Black Domina. Combining desirable features from the Northern Lights, Ortega, Hash Plant, and Afghani SA has made this strain equally suited to the needs of commercial growers, connoisseurs, and first-time cultivators. Black Domina delivers a spicy pepper aroma alongside overwhelming relaxation and sleepiness, making this strain ideal for late night use.

Soulshine Cannabis is an indoor grow based out of Renton, WA. We set out to be a socially conscious cannabis company from the very beginning. After figuring out our logo, box design, and what our brand meant to us, it was important to focus on the packaging. It needed to be compostable, recyclable, and non-wasteful, while being unique, efficient, and something we would be proud to see in our retail partners stores.