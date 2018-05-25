 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grape Island Skunk

by Soulshine Cannabis

5.02
Grape Island Skunk

About this product

Grape Island Skunk is a potent sativa-dominant signature Soulshine strain with a rich genetic lineage - Grape Punch x Life Saver with Island Sweet Skunk x White Widow. With a deep roster of genetic varieties at its back, it’s no surprise that Grape Island Skunk’s aroma and flavor offer a unique and rewarding palate of grape and pineapple. The effects pack a stimulating kick of creativity that doesn't put you over the edge.

2 customer reviews

5.02

adilworth

I can’t get enough of this strain. It is a great uplifting hybrid. It puts off an amazing euphoria and puts me in a creative headspace. I had great productivity without paranoia or couch lock. This is a must have for your home supply!

Querkles

Love Soulshine! This Grape Island Skunk is my favorite. The flavor is skunk with strong grape undertones and the cure is magic. The high is instant, like really instant. I get a pleasant disorientation and a body high that feels like you just got a massage. I pick this up at Green Lady when ever it's available.

About this brand

Soulshine Cannabis is an indoor grow based out of Renton, WA. We set out to be a socially conscious cannabis company from the very beginning. After figuring out our logo, box design, and what our brand meant to us, it was important to focus on the packaging. It needed to be compostable, recyclable, and non-wasteful, while being unique, efficient, and something we would be proud to see in our retail partners stores.