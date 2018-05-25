Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Grape Island Skunk is a potent sativa-dominant signature Soulshine strain with a rich genetic lineage - Grape Punch x Life Saver with Island Sweet Skunk x White Widow. With a deep roster of genetic varieties at its back, it’s no surprise that Grape Island Skunk’s aroma and flavor offer a unique and rewarding palate of grape and pineapple. The effects pack a stimulating kick of creativity that doesn't put you over the edge.
on May 25th, 2018
I can’t get enough of this strain. It is a great uplifting hybrid. It puts off an amazing euphoria and puts me in a creative headspace. I had great productivity without paranoia or couch lock. This is a must have for your home supply!
on September 12th, 2017
Love Soulshine! This Grape Island Skunk is my favorite. The flavor is skunk with strong grape undertones and the cure is magic. The high is instant, like really instant. I get a pleasant disorientation and a body high that feels like you just got a massage. I pick this up at Green Lady when ever it's available.