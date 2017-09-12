 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Himalayan Blackberry

by Soulshine Cannabis

About this product

Himalayan Blackberry by Soulshine Cannabis is a strain that blends earthy flavors with relaxed physical attributes. This indica-dominant cut combines Nepalese with North Indian and offers stoney effects that help relieve pain while imbuing the mind with subtle invigoration. The aroma is rich and floral, speaking to strong Kush overtones that are amplified by the sativa qualities of Nepalese. Enjoy this strain near the end of the day to fully harness its sedative effects.

1 customer review

rawhoney

Himalayan Blackberry is my go-to indica strain, its like comfort food or soup for the soul. Whenever I need to relax I smoke this strain, it doesn't completely knock me out so I can still function, make tea, chill out, cook up a lil somethin and curl up on the couch for movie night. I highly recommended this strain for use with meditation, yoga, herbal baths, or anything you like to do to unwind. I always make sure I have HBB to put me at ease! Buds are dense and frosty with hints of purple throughout. Such a pleasure to smoke :) I think I'll smoke one right now ===~'

About this strain

Himalayan Blackberry

Himalayan Blackberry

About this brand

Soulshine Cannabis is an indoor grow based out of Renton, WA. We set out to be a socially conscious cannabis company from the very beginning. After figuring out our logo, box design, and what our brand meant to us, it was important to focus on the packaging. It needed to be compostable, recyclable, and non-wasteful, while being unique, efficient, and something we would be proud to see in our retail partners stores.