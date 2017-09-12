Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Himalayan Blackberry by Soulshine Cannabis is a strain that blends earthy flavors with relaxed physical attributes. This indica-dominant cut combines Nepalese with North Indian and offers stoney effects that help relieve pain while imbuing the mind with subtle invigoration. The aroma is rich and floral, speaking to strong Kush overtones that are amplified by the sativa qualities of Nepalese. Enjoy this strain near the end of the day to fully harness its sedative effects.
on September 12th, 2017
Himalayan Blackberry is my go-to indica strain, its like comfort food or soup for the soul. Whenever I need to relax I smoke this strain, it doesn't completely knock me out so I can still function, make tea, chill out, cook up a lil somethin and curl up on the couch for movie night. I highly recommended this strain for use with meditation, yoga, herbal baths, or anything you like to do to unwind. I always make sure I have HBB to put me at ease! Buds are dense and frosty with hints of purple throughout. Such a pleasure to smoke :) I think I'll smoke one right now ===~'
