Himalayan Blackberry Kief 1g

by Soulshine Cannabis

Soulshine Cannabis Concentrates Solventless Himalayan Blackberry Kief 1g

About this product

About this strain

Himalayan Blackberry by Soulshine Cannabis is a strain that blends earthy flavors with relaxed physical attributes. This indica-dominant cut combines Nepalese with North Indian and offers stoney effects that help relieve pain while imbuing the mind with subtle invigoration. The aroma is rich and floral, speaking to strong Kush overtones that are amplified by the sativa qualities of Nepalese. Enjoy this strain near the end of the day to fully harness its sedative effects.

About this brand

Soulshine Cannabis is an indoor grow based out of Renton, WA. We set out to be a socially conscious cannabis company from the very beginning. After figuring out our logo, box design, and what our brand meant to us, it was important to focus on the packaging. It needed to be compostable, recyclable, and non-wasteful, while being unique, efficient, and something we would be proud to see in our retail partners stores.