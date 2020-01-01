 Loading…

Hybrid

Key Lime Pie

by Soulshine Cannabis

About this product

About this strain

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Key Lime Pie from Burning Bush Nurseries is a gourmet phenotype of the superstar strain Girl Scout Cookies. Selected for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production, this dynamic hybrid boasts flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice that spark flavors of earth and chocolate when activated by heat. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures. The relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia have been known to overwhelm those less familiar with cannabis.

About this brand

Soulshine Cannabis Logo
Soulshine Cannabis is an indoor grow based out of Renton, WA. We set out to be a socially conscious cannabis company from the very beginning. After figuring out our logo, box design, and what our brand meant to us, it was important to focus on the packaging. It needed to be compostable, recyclable, and non-wasteful, while being unique, efficient, and something we would be proud to see in our retail partners stores.