 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Lodi Dodi Pre-roll 1g 2pk

Lodi Dodi Pre-roll 1g 2pk

by Soulshine Cannabis

Write a review
Soulshine Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Lodi Dodi Pre-roll 1g 2pk

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Soulshine Cannabis Logo
Soulshine Cannabis is an indoor grow based out of Renton, WA. We set out to be a socially conscious cannabis company from the very beginning. After figuring out our logo, box design, and what our brand meant to us, it was important to focus on the packaging. It needed to be compostable, recyclable, and non-wasteful, while being unique, efficient, and something we would be proud to see in our retail partners stores.