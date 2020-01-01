 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Narnia Bubble Hash 1g

Narnia Bubble Hash 1g

by Soulshine Cannabis

Narnia

Narnia, a strain developed by Advanced Growing Technologies, is the stimulating sativa-dominant cross of Jack Herer and Trainwreck. It has an incredibly fast onset, imbuing consumers with an amplified sense of their imaginations while promoting upbeat physical activity. This long-lasting strain has massive trichome production and a terpene profile rich with citrus tang, spice, and a touch of sweetness. Enjoy Narnia to enhance mood, encourage creativity, and nullify lethargy.

Soulshine Cannabis is an indoor grow based out of Renton, WA. We set out to be a socially conscious cannabis company from the very beginning. After figuring out our logo, box design, and what our brand meant to us, it was important to focus on the packaging. It needed to be compostable, recyclable, and non-wasteful, while being unique, efficient, and something we would be proud to see in our retail partners stores.