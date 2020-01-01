 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Orange Skunk Live Resin 1g

by Soulshine Cannabis

Orange Skunk is a clear-headed hybrid cross between Californian Orange and Skunk. With a smell that is as sweet as it is sour, Orange Skunk delivers strong physical sensations that creep into a steady cerebral invigoration. Its medical uses are diverse, but patients treating stress, anxiety, inflammation and headaches may benefit the most from this California hybrid. Novice growers delight in the simplicity of raising Orange Skunk plants, which flower in 8 to 10 weeks in indoor gardens.

Soulshine Cannabis is an indoor grow based out of Renton, WA. We set out to be a socially conscious cannabis company from the very beginning. After figuring out our logo, box design, and what our brand meant to us, it was important to focus on the packaging. It needed to be compostable, recyclable, and non-wasteful, while being unique, efficient, and something we would be proud to see in our retail partners stores.