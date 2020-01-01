 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Romulan

Romulan

by Soulshine Cannabis

Romulan

About this product

Romulan, named after the alien Star Trek race, is a powerful indica revered for its potent therapeutic qualities. Though mostly indica, Romulan growers insist sativa genetics have crept in over time, lending it intense cerebral effects. These squat, pine-scented plants produce dense frosty buds that have found their following among connoisseurs in B.C. and the Pacific Northwest. A deep, sedating relaxation makes Romulan a favorite strain for patients treating muscle spasms and nerve damage. Many hybridized variations of Romulan exist, but nearly all can promise a full body calm with heavily intoxicating properties.

About this strain

Romulan

Romulan
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Romulan, named after the alien Star Trek race, is a powerful indica revered for its potent therapeutic qualities. Romulan lends itself to intense cerebral effects. Squat, pine-scented plants produce dense, frosty buds that have found their following among connoisseurs in the Pacific Northwest. A deep, sedating relaxation makes Romulan a favorite strain for patients treating muscle spasms and nerve damage. Many hybridized variations of Romulan exist, but nearly all can promise a full body calm with heavy intoxicating properties.

About this brand

Soulshine Cannabis is an indoor grow based out of Renton, WA. We set out to be a socially conscious cannabis company from the very beginning. After figuring out our logo, box design, and what our brand meant to us, it was important to focus on the packaging. It needed to be compostable, recyclable, and non-wasteful, while being unique, efficient, and something we would be proud to see in our retail partners stores.