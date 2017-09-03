Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Soulshine's Royal Kush is a heavy indica strain, delivering powerful trance-like effects with an earthy, skunky aroma. Originally bred as a balanced hybrid by G13 Labs, it descends from the renowned line of Afghani and Skunk #1, two strains that have gained legendary status among cannabis breeders. Royal Kush’s happy, euphoric relaxation branches out in full-body effects that later ease into deep restfulness conducive for sleep. Patients treating stress, pain, and nausea can benefit from Royal Kush’s potent relief, but less seasoned consumers should take caution with this hard-hitter. This strain has a unique coverage of white pistil hairs, and growers are recommended an 8 to 13 week flowering time for their indoor Royal Kush plants.
on September 3rd, 2017
Royal, a strain name that commands respect. The descriptors rich and heavy are quite apt. Rich in the flavor you'd come to expect from a well-bred strain and heavy enough to weigh your brain down into a pleasant state of grass-based flotation. Heavier than a dwarf star and redolent of a robust distinctly marijuana flavor. The only reason I knock a star is because it did not send me to the Nether Realm to meet Shang Tsung and challenge him to Mortal Kombat.
Royal Kush by G13 Labs is a king among hybrids, delivering powerful trance-like effects with an earthy, skunky aroma. This balanced hybrid descends from the renowned line of Afghani and Skunk #1, two strains that have gained legendary status among cannabis breeders. Royal Kush’s happy, euphoric relaxation branches out in full-body effects that later ease into deep restfulness conducive for sleep. Patients treating stress, pain, and nausea can benefit from Royal Kush’s potent relief, but less seasoned consumers should take caution with this hard-hitter. This strain has a unique coverage of white pistil hairs, and growers are recommended an 8 to 13 week flowering time for their indoor Royal Kush plants.