Super G

by Soulshine Cannabis

Super G

About this product

Super G by Soulshine Cannabis is a Haze-heavy power player that combines the stimulating elements of G13 and Super Silver Haze. This sativa-dominant combination smells of Haze, exhibiting earth and skunk aromas and pine on the exhale. The effects strike the head immediately, offering an uplifting mental buzz and pleasant body effects that complement the stimulation natural to this strain.

About this strain

Super G

Super G

Super G by Soulshine Cannabis is a Haze-heavy powerplayer that combines the stimulating elements of G13 and Super Silver Haze. This sativa-dominant combination smells of Haze, exhibiting earth and skunk aromas and pine on the exhale. The effects strike the head immediately, offering an uplifting mental buzz and pleasant body effects that complement the stimulation natural to this strain. 

About this brand

Soulshine Cannabis is an indoor grow based out of Renton, WA. We set out to be a socially conscious cannabis company from the very beginning. After figuring out our logo, box design, and what our brand meant to us, it was important to focus on the packaging. It needed to be compostable, recyclable, and non-wasteful, while being unique, efficient, and something we would be proud to see in our retail partners stores.