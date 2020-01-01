Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Super G by Soulshine Cannabis is a Haze-heavy power player that combines the stimulating elements of G13 and Super Silver Haze. This sativa-dominant combination smells of Haze, exhibiting earth and skunk aromas and pine on the exhale. The effects strike the head immediately, offering an uplifting mental buzz and pleasant body effects that complement the stimulation natural to this strain.
