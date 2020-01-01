 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Platinum OG

by SOURCE

SOURCE Cannabis Flower Platinum OG

About this product

About this strain

Platinum OG

Platinum OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

About this brand

SOURCE Logo
Everything we cultivate is for us to enjoy and share with love. We take pride in our roots as we focus on the human connection- especially with the plant. We trust their intelligence to take what they need to flourish organically. We make sure that the genetics of our flower express their true characteristics — The ideal aroma, taste, appearance, smoke, and most importantly experience.