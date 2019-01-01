About this product
Source OG is an exemplary member of the ocean grown family with its lineage being traced to the combination of OG Kush and SFV OG. It embodies a powerful pine forward essence with whisps of lemon and citrus-gas notes. An indica dominant cultivar that delivers soothing physical effects while simultaneously stimulating the mind.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
SOURCE Cannabis Farms
We embody the spirit of California connoisseur culture. We focus on our connection with the plant and make every effort to ensure that the genetics of our flower express their true characteristics — producing the best aroma, taste, appearance, smoke, and of course experience.