Hybrid

Tahoe OG

by SOURCE

About this product

About this strain

Tahoe OG

Tahoe OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

About this brand

SOURCE Logo
Everything we cultivate is for us to enjoy and share with love. We take pride in our roots as we focus on the human connection- especially with the plant. We trust their intelligence to take what they need to flourish organically. We make sure that the genetics of our flower express their true characteristics — The ideal aroma, taste, appearance, smoke, and most importantly experience.