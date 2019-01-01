About this product

Better Taste. Bigger Hits. More Options. The followup to the original SOURCE orb 4, the SOURCE orb 4 model 2 is a complete upgrade over its predecessor. The new m2 features a redesigned Variable Airflow System (VAS) that provides direct top airflow for better tasting hits and bigger clouds. A new snug pull-top design replaces the magnetic lock, for a more secure connection when in your pocket. This new design allows for more customization. New | Auto-Run & More The newly upgraded SOURCE volt Max m2 features a new Auto-Run setting perfect for long sessions. Simply click the button 2 times, and it automatically runs for 15 seconds. The Temperature Control settings are designed with SOURCEvapes atomizers in mind, for more accurate Temp Control with our atomizers, including our SOURCE nail atomizers (10mm, 13mm, & 15mm). The Most Popular Atomizers The SOURCE orb 4 Signature Kit includes our 10 most popular atomizers (6 coilless and 4 coiled). Whether it's a Triple Coil or an American Made Quartz coilless insert, you can Experience True Taste however you want to.