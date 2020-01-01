 Loading…

Hybrid

Phantom Cookies Pre-roll 1g

by Sourface

About this product

About this strain

Phantom Cookies

Phantom Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Phantom Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid from Northern California that crosses a flavorful Cherry Pie with the resin-heavy Granddaddy Purple. Green and purple hues weave through the buds beneath a crystalline layer of trichomes, from which sprout Phantom Cookies’ electric orange hairs. Its aroma is an intricate blend of earthiness and roasted nuts, accented by sweeter notes of grape and berry. Next comes this hybrid’s crushing euphoria which shakes the mind awake with creativity and happiness. Increase the dose and the brain and body will be overcome with a relaxing haze that dulls nausea, stress, and pain while sharpening the appetite. Phantom Cookies will be ready to harvest outdoors at the beginning of October, but indoor growers will wait 8 to 9 weeks for buds to finish flowering.

About this brand

