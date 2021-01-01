Grease Monkey Blunts 4g 4-pack
About this product
From the streets of Southie to his 90-acre farm in The Berkshires, Southie Adams is spreading his righteous vibes throughout New England. Master of his craft and connoisseur of blazing blunts his revolution has begun. Southie Adams blunts are brimming full of glowing greatness and simplicity in every pack. These 1 gram blunts are wrapped to perfection using Nova Farms’ finest sungrown flower. Isn’t it time you venture out to new heights? Grease Monkey is an Indica dominant hybrid, created through crossing the classic GG#4 witH Cookies & Cream. This potent cultivar brings on powerful effects and highly enticing flavor, flawlessly fusing both of its parent strains. With each rich inhale comes flavors of nutty vanilla and sweet skunky diesel.
About this brand
About this strain
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.
