Inspired by dreams of tranquility and a profession in the freedom of thought, Southie Adams humbly hails from the streets of South Boston. A hybrid of both pilgrim & prophet, Southie summons the serene spirit of full spectrum cannabinoids. His revolution is here and Southie is correcting the stigmas imposed on the entrepreneurs of this beloved craft. Category: Hybrid (Indica-Leaning) Breeder: Exotic Genetix Lineage: GG4 x Cookies & Cream Aroma/Flavors: Earthy pungent aromas accented by sugary skunky diesel with a touch of vanilla. Rich inhale reveals nutty vanilla flavors with sweet skunky diesel. Notes & Effects: Building up behind the eyes before suddenly taking hold. You'll suddenly feel a rush to the head of euphoric relaxation that lulls you into a mental state of calm and haze. This effect will quickly become sleepy, easing both mind and body into a completely sedated state that's calming and relaxing. Feedback: May help with pain + insomnia + appetite + nausea + headaches