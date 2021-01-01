 Loading…

Hybrid

Pure Michigan Blunts 4g 4-pack

by Southie Adams

Southie Adams Cannabis Pre-rolls Pure Michigan Blunts 4g 4-pack

About this product

Classification: Hybird (Indica Leaning) Lineage: Oreoz x Mendo Breath F2 Breeder: 3rd Coast Genetics + Thug Pug collaboration Aromas/Flavors: Funky and sweet with an big earthy notes. Flavors said to mimic peanut butter. Reported Effects: Said to be relaxing without much sedation following a nice gentle euphoria

About this brand

About this strain

Pure Michigan #5

Pure Michigan #5 is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Pure Michigan #5 – If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

