 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mazar Kush
Indica

Mazar Kush

by Sow Canna

Write a review
Sow Canna Cannabis Flower Mazar Kush

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mazar Kush

Mazar Kush

Mazar Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Afghani and Mazar I Sharif, two age-old indica strains originating from the Afghanistan-Pakistan region. This strain delivers powerfully relaxing effects to both body and mind, making it a good choice for late night use or for after-work unwinding.

About this brand

Sow Canna Logo