On one galactic night in Joshua Tree with a meteor shower overhead (yes, this is a true story), Space Coyote was born. After years of rolling our personal joints with resins and hash, we decided to bring these infused creations to market. And so, our search to source the best ingredients from the most passionate producers began. Inside each Space Coyote is a blend of quality full bud with delicious concentrates from your favorite extract brands. Our infused joints are super smooth, provide an incredible high, and most importantly deliver flavor profiles you’ve been missing in regular ol’ joints. We pride ourselves on giving you an excellent experience from smoke to high.