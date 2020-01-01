Indica Diamond Infused Pre-Roll 1g
$16.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Eel River is known for their incredible dry farmed flower and concentrates, cultivating high quality cannabis with a low environmental impact. Enjoy this delicious, mellow joint that wraps you in a proverbial blanket and kisses you on the forehead. Take a trip around the cosmos from your couch.
