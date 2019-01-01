 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Mango - Classic Sativa Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g

Mango - Classic Sativa Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Space Coyote

About this product

Space Coyote Mango flower 1g pre-roll infused with Golden Lemon hash

About this strain

Mango

Mango
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

The Mango cannabis strain has been around since the early 1960s. In 1991, it was crossed with KC 33 to give us the current Mango strain. Its buds have been known to grow very large, about the size of a softball, and can be up to a foot and a half in length. The foliage turns to a deep red/purple color with a smell and taste of sweet mango. Mango takes 9 to 11 weeks to flower.

About this brand

On one galactic night in Joshua Tree with a meteor shower overhead (yes, this is a true story), Space Coyote was born. Is this a new product category? No. Is it a really ingenious name? Yes, definitely. But what was truly born out of that fateful night was the search to source the best ingredients from the most passionate producers and bring it to you at an out of this world price.