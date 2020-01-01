 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Poolside Hybrid Hash Infused Pre-Roll 5-Pack 2.5 g
Hybrid

Poolside Hybrid Hash Infused Pre-Roll 5-Pack 2.5 g

by Space Coyote

Write a review
Space Coyote Cannabis Pre-rolls Poolside Hybrid Hash Infused Pre-Roll 5-Pack 2.5 g
Space Coyote Cannabis Pre-rolls Poolside Hybrid Hash Infused Pre-Roll 5-Pack 2.5 g

$44.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Space Coyote's limited release collaboration with Poolside, a daytime disco band from Los Angeles led by Jeffrey Paradise. These Hybrid Hash Joints create the ultimate poolside glaze and come in a 5-pack of half gram infused prerolls. We combined Sour Cookies Hash with MAC flower from Sticky Fields, a renowned cultivator in Mendocino County. The joints come in an environmentally friendly, reusable, and collectible tin. Space Coyote’s CEO and designer Libby Cooper worked closely with Poolside's Jeffrey Paradise to create its one-of-a-kind artwork.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

MAC

MAC
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.

 

About this brand

Space Coyote Logo
On one galactic night in Joshua Tree with a meteor shower overhead (yes, this is a true story), Space Coyote was born. After years of rolling our personal joints with resins and hash, we decided to bring these infused creations to market. And so, our search to source the best ingredients from the most passionate producers began. Inside each Space Coyote is a blend of quality full bud with delicious concentrates from your favorite extract brands. Our infused joints are super smooth, provide an incredible high, and most importantly deliver flavor profiles you’ve been missing in regular ol’ joints. We pride ourselves on giving you an excellent experience from smoke to high.