Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$44.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Space Coyote's limited release collaboration with Poolside, a daytime disco band from Los Angeles led by Jeffrey Paradise. These Hybrid Hash Joints create the ultimate poolside glaze and come in a 5-pack of half gram infused prerolls. We combined Sour Cookies Hash with MAC flower from Sticky Fields, a renowned cultivator in Mendocino County. The joints come in an environmentally friendly, reusable, and collectible tin. Space Coyote’s CEO and designer Libby Cooper worked closely with Poolside's Jeffrey Paradise to create its one-of-a-kind artwork.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.