Sativa Diamond Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Space Coyote
$16.00MSRP
About this product
Rolled with Emerald Cup award winning Ancient Lime herb and Dairy Queen diamonds, both from Humboldt County based Eel River Organics. Eel River is known for their incredible dry farmed flower and concentrates, cultivating high quality cannabis with a low environmental impact. Enjoy this energetic, creative joint that’s a cosmic catapult to a good time.
