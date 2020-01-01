 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Sativa Diamond Infused Pre-Roll 1g

Sativa Diamond Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Space Coyote

$16.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Rolled with Emerald Cup award winning Ancient Lime herb and Dairy Queen diamonds, both from Humboldt County based Eel River Organics. Eel River is known for their incredible dry farmed flower and concentrates, cultivating high quality cannabis with a low environmental impact. Enjoy this energetic, creative joint that’s a cosmic catapult to a good time.

About this brand

On one galactic night in Joshua Tree with a meteor shower overhead (yes, this is a true story), Space Coyote was born. After years of rolling our personal joints with resins and hash, we decided to bring these infused creations to market. And so, our search to source the best ingredients from the most passionate producers began. Inside each Space Coyote is a blend of quality full bud with delicious concentrates from your favorite extract brands. Our infused joints are super smooth, provide an incredible high, and most importantly deliver flavor profiles you’ve been missing in regular ol’ joints. We pride ourselves on giving you an excellent experience from smoke to high.