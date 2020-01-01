 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sativa Live Resin Infused Pre-Roll 5-Pack 2.5 g

by Space Coyote

About this product

Space Coyotes now come in packs! 5 half gram joints infused with Field Extracts are a perfect addition to our line-up. Easily shareable, but really just designed for a stoner who likes to puff their own, these personal joints are a great way to enjoy the Space Coyote potency and flavor multiple times a week. Rolled with tangy Jack Herrer herb and Purple Tangie live resin, these terp heavy infused mini-doobs are a great accompaniment to a day at the beach, your lunch break, or playing music. And because an active stoner on the go should never have to worry about their pack of J's getting squished, these little guys come in a collectible, environmentally friendly tin for easy transportation!

About this strain

Purple Tangie

Purple Tangie

A spin on the citrus-loaded Tangie sativa, Purple Tangie is a flavorful strain that invigorates the spirit with uplifting euphoria. In a show of its quality, Purple Tangie took 1st place in the "Best Medical Sativa Concentrate" category at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. You may find that Purple Tangie offers an energetic kick to your social skills, but this strain can certainly be enjoyed in isolation, especially when you're occupied by creative projects.

About this brand

On one galactic night in Joshua Tree with a meteor shower overhead (yes, this is a true story), Space Coyote was born. After years of rolling our personal joints with resins and hash, we decided to bring these infused creations to market. And so, our search to source the best ingredients from the most passionate producers began. Inside each Space Coyote is a blend of quality full bud with delicious concentrates from your favorite extract brands. Our infused joints are super smooth, provide an incredible high, and most importantly deliver flavor profiles you've been missing in regular ol' joints. We pride ourselves on giving you an excellent experience from smoke to high.