Black Label Lemon Tree - Sativa THCa Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Space Coyote
About this product
93% Lemon Tree Herb (Space Coyote), 7% THCa (Guild Extracts) = 100% Cosmic. One gram, pre-roll Collaboration with Guild Extracts THCa
About this strain
Lemon Tree
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.