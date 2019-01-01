 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Black Label Lemon Tree - Sativa THCa Infused Pre-Roll 1g

Black Label Lemon Tree - Sativa THCa Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Space Coyote

Write a review
Space Coyote Cannabis Pre-rolls Black Label Lemon Tree - Sativa THCa Infused Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

93% Lemon Tree Herb (Space Coyote), 7% THCa (Guild Extracts) = 100% Cosmic. One gram, pre-roll Collaboration with Guild Extracts THCa

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Tree

Lemon Tree
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.

About this brand

Space Coyote Logo
On one galactic night in Joshua Tree with a meteor shower overhead (yes, this is a true story), Space Coyote was born. Is this a new product category? No. Is it a really ingenious name? Yes, definitely. But what was truly born out of that fateful night was the search to source the best ingredients from the most passionate producers and bring it to you at an out of this world price.