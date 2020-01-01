Space Coyote High CBD Indica Infused Preroll 1g
$16.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Rolled with CBD rich herb and infused with THC potent full-spectrum resin expertly extracted by Chemistry. Each High CBD Joint has been sourced and paired to create delicious flavors and incredible highs. Coming out around a 1:1 THC:CBD ratio, these joints will be more of a daily smoke compared to our non-CBD joints. They can be smoked during the workday, after work, out with friends, really anytime. These Indica High CBD Joints are for everyone, leaving the mind mellowed out and the body turned to butter with a clear and calming high.
