  5. Space Coyote High CBD Sativa Infused Preroll 1g

Space Coyote High CBD Sativa Infused Preroll 1g

by Space Coyote

$16.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Rolled with CBD rich herb and infused with THC potent full-spectrum resin expertly extracted by Chemistry. After months of hearing requests from budtenders, we launched out of this world High CBD Joints that leave your mind and body completely satisfied. Being Space Coyotes, we didn’t want to make a CBD product without a healthy helping of THC. We believe CBD and THC go hand in hand for the optimal stoner experience. Rich terpenes and high in limonene, this high CBD herb combined with THC rich resin will leave you happy, buzzed, and jellified.

About this brand

Space Coyote Logo
On one galactic night in Joshua Tree with a meteor shower overhead (yes, this is a true story), Space Coyote was born. After years of rolling our personal joints with resins and hash, we decided to bring these infused creations to market. And so, our search to source the best ingredients from the most passionate producers began. Inside each Space Coyote is a blend of quality full bud with delicious concentrates from your favorite extract brands. Our infused joints are super smooth, provide an incredible high, and most importantly deliver flavor profiles you’ve been missing in regular ol’ joints. We pride ourselves on giving you an excellent experience from smoke to high.