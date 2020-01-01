 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Passion Fruit Gem Guice 105.39mg

Passion Fruit Gem Guice 105.39mg

by Space Gem

Space Gem Edibles Beverages Passion Fruit Gem Guice 105.39mg

Gem Guice is an organic simple syrup with ice water hash. This Guice is so tasty, it can be poured over pancakes or ice cream, added to sparkling water or you can drink it straight! All SpaceGem products are handmade in Humboldt County with organic and vegan ingredients, natural flavors and colors, and love. Ingredients: water, organic sugar, ice water hash, organic coconut oil, citric acid, organic flavoring *Contains Coconut

Space Gem began in 2013 as a labor of love in my home kitchen. We wanted to create a product with Humboldt grown cannabis, that was free of dyes, harsh chemicals, solvents, and fillers. We’re happy to say that we’ve been successful in our efforts, and now offer some of the highest quality, award winning, handmade candy products available. The best thing about consuming cannabis through our candies, is discrete consumption and accurate dosing. We make our products with a whole lotta of love and we truly hope you enjoy them. We named our collective Space Gem because our candies look like little gems and they take you to outer space!