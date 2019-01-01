 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Sweet SpaceDrops 10 pack

Sweet SpaceDrops 10 pack

by Space Gem

Write a review
Space Gem Edibles Candy Sweet SpaceDrops 10 pack
Space Gem Edibles Candy Sweet SpaceDrops 10 pack
Space Gem Edibles Candy Sweet SpaceDrops 10 pack
Space Gem Edibles Candy Sweet SpaceDrops 10 pack

$22.00MSRP

About this product

Every pack contains a miraculous rainbow of uniquely flavored individual vegan gummies. Created with Single Source Ice Water Hash, 10mg per servings. Made with the best ingredients you can buy. Our organic flavoring is made with real fruits. The organic food color is made with plants and herbs. Beginner User please cut the drop in half. After two hours and you want more you can always eat more. Experienced Edible User please try one first let two hours pass then eat other one. May Cause Miracles!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Space Gem Logo
Space Gem began in 2013 as a labor of love in my home kitchen. We wanted to create a product with Humboldt grown cannabis, that was free of dyes, harsh chemicals, solvents, and fillers. We’re happy to say that we’ve been successful in our efforts, and now offer some of the highest quality, award winning, handmade candy products available. The best thing about consuming cannabis through our candies, is discrete consumption and accurate dosing. We make our products with a whole lotta of love and we truly hope you enjoy them. We named our collective Space Gem because our candies look like little gems and they take you to outer space!