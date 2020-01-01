Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Though this hybrid has some sativa in its lineage, Royal Chemdog is a true indica at heart. A knockout cross between Chemdawg 91 and Deadhead OG, Royal Chemdog provides consumers with a relaxing buzz, if a bit cerebral. Royal has inherited the classic diesel taste of the Chemdawg family, yet features a creamy lemon-lime twist, giving this strain a unique and delicious aroma. First cultivated in Washington State, this strain is a must-try for patients experiencing pain and stress.